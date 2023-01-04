National Weather Service: potential for ice accumulation

Winter Weather
Winter Weather(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s the potential icing in our forecast.

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for portions of the north country.

In St. Lawrence County, the advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday.

The NWS says freezing rain and sleet could leave total ice accumulations of a few hundredths to four-tenths of an inch.

Ice totals approaching half an inch are possible near Massena.

According to the weather service, isolated power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice and travel could be nearly impossible.

In Jefferson County, the advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday.

The NWS says total ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch are possible near the St. Lawrence River, with little or no freezing rain from Watertown southward.

Travel may be very difficult at times with untreated surfaces becoming very slippery and hazardous, according to the NWS. Ice may result in a few tree limbs coming down and isolated power outages.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown City Council Member Sarah Compo Pierce posted photos on Facebook showing golf carts...
Watertown Golf Club owner fires back after social media post
Former Watertown Mayor T. Urling Walker pictured in 2017
T. Urling Walker, former Watertown mayor, dies at 97
New York is going green once again. A new law signed Friday by Governor Kathy Hochul officially...
North Country funeral homes react to NYS greenlighting organic reduction
The city of Watertown's planning board approved the site plan for a Taco Bell on the corner of...
Watertown planning board approves Taco Bell site plan
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

Pentagon rolls out new parental leave guidelines for service members
WWNY
Stewart’s Shops Holiday Match program raises over $2M
WWNY
WWNY Stewart's Shops Holiday Match program raises over $2M
Women's "Street-Smart" Self-Defense Class
Women's "Street-Smart" Self-Defense Class