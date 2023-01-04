National Weather Service: potential for ice accumulation

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s the potential icing in our forecast.

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for portions of the north country.

In St. Lawrence County, the advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday.

The NWS says freezing rain and sleet could leave total ice accumulations of a few hundredths to four-tenths of an inch.

Ice totals approaching half an inch are possible near Massena.

According to the weather service, isolated power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice and travel could be nearly impossible.

In Jefferson County, the advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday.

The NWS says total ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch are possible near the St. Lawrence River, with little or no freezing rain from Watertown southward.

Travel may be very difficult at times with untreated surfaces becoming very slippery and hazardous, according to the NWS. Ice may result in a few tree limbs coming down and isolated power outages.

