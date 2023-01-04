Pentagon rolls out new parental leave guidelines for service members

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(WWNY) - According to the Army Times, service members welcoming a new child can now take 12 weeks of parental leave to bond with their children post-birth, adoption, or foster placement.

In the past, birthing parents received six weeks while non-birthing parents received no leave.

The Army Times says that this new policy now provides parity between different types of parents.

The new policy was signed into law with the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act in December 2021.

According to Military.com, the Department of Defense missed its January 1, 2023 deadline to roll out its parental leave guidelines.

The Pentagon released the details Wednesday.

