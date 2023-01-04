Potential for freezing rain

By John Kubis
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will keep the area cloudy the next few days. Expect rain overnight with lows in the middle 30′s.

Rain is likely tomorrow. Colder air will move along the St. Lawrence river tomorrow producing some freezing rain by afternoon. Highs will be in the 30′s.

Freezing rain is likely along the river tomorrow night. Ice could accumulate up to 3/10ths of an inch.

A wintry mix of precipitation is expected on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County Sheriff
Man accused of choking, restraining woman
Watertown City Council Member Sarah Compo Pierce posted photos on Facebook showing golf carts...
Watertown Golf Club owner fires back after social media post
Samaritan Medical Center welcomed it’s first baby of 2023 in the early morning hours Sunday.
Welcome Julian! Watertown’s first baby of 2023 is born
New York is going green once again. A new law signed Friday by Governor Kathy Hochul officially...
North Country funeral homes react to NYS greenlighting organic reduction
Miguel Harvey
Troopers: Man robs mother after threatening her with box cutter

Latest News

7 day
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Rain off & on through Thursday
7-day forecast
Tuesday AM weather
7 day
Rain on Tuesday