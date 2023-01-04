Potential for freezing rain

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will keep the area cloudy the next few days. Expect rain overnight with lows in the middle 30′s.

Rain is likely tomorrow. Colder air will move along the St. Lawrence river tomorrow producing some freezing rain by afternoon. Highs will be in the 30′s.

Freezing rain is likely along the river tomorrow night. Ice could accumulate up to 3/10ths of an inch.

A wintry mix of precipitation is expected on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.