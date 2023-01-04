Stewart’s Shops Holiday Match program raises over $2M

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Stewart’s Shops Holiday Match program raised more than $2 million this holiday season.

Elaine Mathews appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the fundraiser’s success. Watch her interview above.

The match program ran from Thanksgiving through Christmas Day.

During that time, Stewart’s customers across the state and Vermont dropped more than $1 million into buckets at shops and the company matched the donations dollar for dollar.

After matching donations, $67,000 was raised in Jefferson County, $24,000 in Lewis County, and $43,000 in St. Lawrence County.

Children’s charities can apply to receive a share of the donations at stewartsshops.com. The deadline to apply is January 31.

