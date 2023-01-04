Terri L. Abar, 39, of Ogdensburg passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 26, 2022. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Terri L. Abar, 39, of Ogdensburg passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 26, 2022. Arrangements are entrusted with Fox & Murray Funeral Home.

She is survived by her father Jeffrey Abar of Ogdensburg, mother Susan Gauthier of Heuvelton, sisters Hollie (Brian Francia) Abar of Heuvelton and Candi Abar of Potsdam, brothers Randy (Elizabeth Pankey-Abar) Abar and Alan Abar, both of Gouverneur, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Terri was predeceased by her paternal grandparents Joan and Joe Downey, maternal grandparents Donald and Margaret (Spicer) Gauthier, her stepfather Homer Moncrief in 2018, and her niece Shylynn Dixon on March 3, 2021.

Terri was born on July 7, 1983 in Ogdensburg, a daughter of Jeff Abar and Susan Gauthier. She attended Ogdensburg Free Academy and BOCES Northwest Tech. for Culinary Arts and graduated from Gouverneur Central School in 2002.

Terri worked as a housekeeper throughout her life, working at the Inn at the Gran View, hotels in Alexandria Bay, and when she lived in Oregon. Terri loved animals and spending time with the children in her family, and also enjoyed swimming and going to the fair.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA; 6718; NY-812; Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Thoughts, condolences and memories may be shared with Terri’s family online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

