Vote set for Compo Pierce to replace Gray on county Legislature

Sarah Compo Pierce
Sarah Compo Pierce(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sarah Compo Pierce’s name will be on the agenda of a special meeting later this month to replace Scott Gray as Jefferson County legislator.

Compo Pierce’s name came up a at county Legislature meeting Tuesday. Chair William Johnson said she was the only nominee as of around 4 pm.

Compo Pierce is a member of Watertown’s city council and was chief of staff for Sen. Patty Ritchie until Ritchie decided not to seek reelection.

Compo Pierce would replace Gray, who was sworn in Tuesday to represent the 116th district in the state Assembly. There’s one year left in Gray’s term.

If selected, she would represent the county’s 13th district, which includes the city’s southeast portion.

Johnson said a vote on Pierce would be on the agenda for a special meeting on January 17.

