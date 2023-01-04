Watertown planning board approves Taco Bell site plan

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown is one step closer to having a new Taco Bell.

On Tuesday, the city’s planning board approved the site plan for a Taco Bell on the corner of Winthrop and State streets.

The plan now shows a two-lane drive-through and the main entrance will be toward the west of State Street. This makes it easier for traffic to flow.

Some nearby residents were initially concerned about the dumpster and fence locations.

The city got a letter back indicating that she likes our new site plan,” said Stephanie Albright from ADP Engineering and Architecture. “We explained that we shifted the dumpster as far away as we can. We have the solid fence now to block any headlights or trash — things for her benefit.

The planning board says city staff will now review the site plan. It still needs to be approved by the city council.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.