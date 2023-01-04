Winter weather advisories later today

Wednesday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be mainly dry for the morning, but rain will move in for the afternoon — and it could freeze in some areas.

There’s a winter weather advisory because of possible freezing rain for St. Lawrence County and the Adirondacks from 1 p.m. today until 10 a.m. on Thursday.

A winter weather advisory for Jefferson County starts at 1 p.m. today and ends at 10 a.m. on Thursday. It will primarily affect northern parts of the county.

Highs will be in the upper 30s for much of the area but could be right around freezing for places where freezing rain could happen.

Downpours could be heavy.

Thursday will be cloudy with highs in the low 40s.

Rain and snow will mix on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

There will be snow Saturday morning and cloudy the rest of the day. Highs will be in the low 30s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and in the low 30s.

It will be mostly cloudy and 35 on Monday.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 30s.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown City Council Member Sarah Compo Pierce posted photos on Facebook showing golf carts...
Watertown Golf Club owner fires back after social media post
New York is going green once again. A new law signed Friday by Governor Kathy Hochul officially...
North Country funeral homes react to NYS greenlighting organic reduction
Former Watertown Mayor T. Urling Walker pictured in 2017
T. Urling Walker, former Watertown mayor, dies at 97
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky...
Man suspected of intentionally driving off California cliff

Latest News

7-day forecast
Wednesday AM weather
7 day
Potential for freezing rain
7 day
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Rain off & on through Thursday