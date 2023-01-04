Winter weather advisories later today

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be mainly dry for the morning, but rain will move in for the afternoon — and it could freeze in some areas.

There’s a winter weather advisory because of possible freezing rain for St. Lawrence County and the Adirondacks from 1 p.m. today until 10 a.m. on Thursday.

A winter weather advisory for Jefferson County starts at 1 p.m. today and ends at 10 a.m. on Thursday. It will primarily affect northern parts of the county.

Highs will be in the upper 30s for much of the area but could be right around freezing for places where freezing rain could happen.

Downpours could be heavy.

Thursday will be cloudy with highs in the low 40s.

Rain and snow will mix on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

There will be snow Saturday morning and cloudy the rest of the day. Highs will be in the low 30s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and in the low 30s.

It will be mostly cloudy and 35 on Monday.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 30s.

