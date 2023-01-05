Catherine S. Bickel, 94 of Canton

Catherine S. Bickel, age 94 of Canton, NY and formerly of Fayetteville, NC passed away on Wednesday (Jan 4, 2023) at the Maplewood Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Canton. (Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Catherine S. Bickel, age 94 of Canton, NY and formerly of Fayetteville, NC passed away on Wednesday (Jan 4, 2023) at the Maplewood Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Canton. There will be no public services.

Surviving are two sons Carl (Joyce) Bickel of North Andover, MA (formerly of Heuvelton, NY), and Warren Bickel of Roanoke, VA; four grandchildren Nathan Bickel (wife Sara), Keefer Bickel (wife Rebecca), Corena Pirello (husband Mario) & Layla Bickel; great-grandchildren Zachary Bickel, Alex Bickel, Henry Bickel and Samuel Bickel.

She was predeceased by her husband Walter W. Bickel in 2009 and two brothers Stanley & Walter Shkolenko.

Catherine was born on February 18, 1926 in New York City, a daughter of Peter & Sophie (Sawzuk) Schkolenko. She graduated from Forest Hills High School and later married Walter Bickel on June 26, 1948. During her career she was the office manager for the family business, Bick Supply in Fayetteville, NC. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, ceramics and spending time with her family.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Office of the Aging, 80 CR 310, Canton, NY 13617. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

