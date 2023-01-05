Daniel “Danny” Wayne Mallon, 71, of West Carthage

Published: Jan. 5, 2023
Daniel "Danny" Wayne Mallon, 71, of 19 Madison St., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at his home.
WEST CARTHAGE, New York

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Daniel “Danny” Wayne Mallon, 71, of 19 Madison St., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at his home. Born on July 10, 1951, to the late Capt. Edward P. and Arlene M. (Johnson) Mallon, he graduated from Watertown High School in 1970. He went on to be employed by the James River Paper Company for 20 years until its closure. He then later retired as a Contractor from Fort Drum. Danny or Boone, as some called him, loved deer hunting, especially at the hunting camp with his buddies. He spoke fondly of those memories with his daughters and always had a funny story to tell every Sunday when he came home. Like the guys taking turns riding a dirt bike and one of them driving it right up a tree or the time Dan may or may not have driven his car into a creek and then just walked to camp and went to bed. He dabbled in making wildlife videos in the style of Bill Saiff’s Rod & Reel show. Showing antlers from previous hunts, describing details about the hunt and who was there. Sadly that video was “accidentally” erased after having a good laugh watching it with the family. Danny loved to golf, just like his parents and brothers. A fan of many sports, especially hockey, he shared that love with his kids and likely anyone within earshot willing to listen to random hockey facts about some of his favorite players like Bobby Hull and local star Erik Cole. He loved capturing moments like his daughter’s chorus concerts, soccer & softball games, and stepson’s band concerts & hockey games. Two of his closest friends were Kyle Miller and Mark Keddy. Kyle looked up to Dan like a father, who had the privilege to watch Kyle grow into a great man and an even greater Father. Mark was like a brother to Danny, whose friendship would span 50 years. In his last conversation with his daughter Christie and Mark, Dan jokingly called him his butler, while Mark had been caring for him after a recent surgery for Colon Cancer. He chose laughs over tears and refused to let anyone worry about him. He used to joke with his daughters that one of his favorite songs by Elton John, called “Daniel” was about him. Today it is: Daniel my brother you are older than me Do you still feel the pain of the scars that won’t heal? Your eyes have died, but you see more than I Daniel, you’re a star, in the face of the sky He is survived by the mother of his daughters and step-son, Sharon Maxson, Watertown, NY; daughters, Kaitlin Mallon of Watertown, NY; Christie Mallon and (James Spohn) of Temple, Texas; step-son Timothy (Becky) Maxson of Ithaca, NY; a sister, Connie Werner, of Texas; a niece, Lauri Slocumb and nephews Scott Bovee, Jeff Bovee, Marc Mallon, and Ryan Mallon. Along with many friends. He is predeceased by his brothers, Larry Mallon (2001) and Richard Mallon (2018). Per his wishes, he will be cremated, and there will be no public services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be held privately by his family. Memorial donations can be made to the Colon Cancer Foundation at 10 Midland Ave, Suite M-06, Port Chester, NY 10573. Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. To leave a message of sympathy condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.

