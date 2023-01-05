Detective to run for St. Lawrence County sheriff

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - There’s a new candidate for sheriff in St. Lawrence County.

Sheriff’s Detective Rick Engle will officially announce his candidacy Thursday evening.

He’ll join Undersheriff Sean O’Brien in the race to replace Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe, who will be retiring at the end of the year.

Engle says if elected, he would make the sheriff’s department more transparent to the public.

“I think just more community involvement. I think the people of this county need to be heard. I think that every community has its needs and I think the sheriff’s department needs to be involved in that,” he said.

Both Engle and O’Brien are Republicans, setting the stage for a possible primary.

Engle has worked for the sheriff’s office for 23 years.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.