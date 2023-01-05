Funeral to be held Monday for Tom Walker

Tom Walker
Tom Walker(Cleveland Funeral Home)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for philanthropist and former Watertown Mayor Tom Walker.

Walker died Tuesday at the age of 97.

His funeral will be held at noon on Monday, January 9 at First Presbyterian Church in Watertown.

Due to Covid and flu outbreaks, the family requests that attendees wear masks during the service.

For people who are unable to attend in person, the funeral will be carried live at watertownfirstpres.org.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Walker Community Fund at the Northern New York Community Foundation.

Cleveland Funeral Home in Watertown is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at clevelandfhinc.com.

See Walker’s full obituary here

