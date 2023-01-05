Gary Frank Salmon, 75, of Shrewsbury, VT

Gary Frank Salmon, (also known as “The Tree Guy”, “Forest Recreation Guru”, “The Answer Man”) 75, of Shrewsbury, VT died January 1, 2023 at his home. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gary Frank Salmon, (also known as “The Tree Guy”, “Forest Recreation Guru”, “The Answer Man”) 75, of Shrewsbury, VT died January 1, 2023 at his home. He was born June 8, 1947, in Utica, NY, the son of Warren Kenneth and Mildred Eleanor (Brant) Salmon and was predeceased by his brother Bradley Warren Salmon.

Gary graduated from Watertown High School in New York. He earned a BS degree in Resources Management from State University College of Forestry at Syracuse University.

A US Marine Corps veteran, he served during the Vietnam era.

On December 19, 1970, he married Margery (Starr) Salmon.

A 44-year member of Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, he sang in the Sanctuary Choir and was a longtime member of the Music Committee. As a student at Syracuse University he sang at Hendricks Chapel. His love of singing included membership in the Vermont Symphony Orchestra Chorus and the Rutland Area Chorus.

Gary worked as a forester for the Vermont Department of Forest, Parks and Recreation for 36 years. Over his career he fought forest fires in MT, MN, ID, CA, OR and VT. One of his many joys was working with the Vermont Youth Conservation Corps building and maintaining trails and bridges on state land and providing environmental education to the crews. Throughout his long career Gary wore many hats including Arbor Day Coordinator and Educator where he supplied tree seedlings to school kids. He administered Accepted Management Practices protecting Vermont’s water quality, served as a Private Lands Forester, Trails Coordinator, State Lands Forester and Envirothon Coordinator. Gary was champion of “Vermont Big Tree” project, a district Urban and Community Forester, Municipal Forest Manager, UCF Council member, and a D & H Rail Trail advocate. Throughout his career in forestry, just as the Lorax said, Gary spoke for the trees.

Gary authored educational and entertaining monthly tree articles for the Shrewsbury Times and the Mountain Times for many years adding pictures from his trove of photographs. A longtime member of the Society of American Foresters, he edited their quarterly newsletter for many years.

Other interests included acting as Tree Warden for the Town of Shrewsbury, science fair judging at local high schools, participating in local adult baseball and soccer games, setting up displays and sharing his knowledge with fairgoers at the Vermont State Fair Forestry Building and always carrying his camera for that unique photo opportunity.

Gary liked sports at an early age but his love was any Syracuse University sport which included basketball, football, lacrosse, soccer and field hockey. “Go Orange.”

Survivors include his wife, Margery of Shrewsbury, a sister, Judy, her husband, Michael Geng, and cousins and their families.

His family wants to thank Dr. Coleman, Dr. Graves, Dr. Jedlovszky, Dr. Enyinna and all the medical staff who cared for Gary.

The memorial service will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 2 PM in Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, with the Rev. Terry Hanley, pastor, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Music Program of Grace Congregational Church in Rutland, VT www.gracechurchvt.org

Arrangements are with Tossing Funeral Home.

