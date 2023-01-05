Half-inch of ice reported in Massena

A tree limb fell under the weight of the ice in Massena
A tree limb fell under the weight of the ice in Massena(Keith Benman)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Freezing rain and sleet left trees, utility lines, and just about everything else encased in ice in parts of St. Lawrence County.

A half-inch of ice was recorded at 7 a.m. Thursday at the Massena International Airport.

Former 7 News reporter Keith Benman snapped some photos around Massena. He found a tree limb that had fallen under the weight of the ice.

According to weather.com, ice can increase the weight of branches by 30 times.

It also says a half-inch accumulation on power lines can add 500 pounds of extra weight.

See more pictures of the ice in St. Lawrence County here.

