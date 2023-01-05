Highlights & scores: Action from the Frontier League & NAC

(WWNY) - Basketball, wrestling and hockey were among the games people were playing on Wednesday night.

In girls’ Frontier League basketball from Watertown High, the Lady Cyclones hosted Immaculate Heart.

Third quarter: Willa Overton drives the lane for the bucket, tying the game at 23.

Back the other way, Emily Bombard drills the 3-pointer. The Lady Cavs are up 3.

Then it’s Bombard hitting the floater in the lane. It’s the Lady Cavs by 5.

Off the inbounds Ariana Verdi connects from downtown.

IHC beats Watertown 42-35

In Sackets Harbor, it was another girls’ Frontier League contest as the Lady Patriots met South Lewis.

First quarter: Emily Curley hits the pullup. Sackets Harbor is on top 2.

Then it’s Lily Green with the trifecta. The Lady Patriots are in front by 5.

Mariah LaFountain hits the jumper at the other end. South Lewis is down by 1.

Peyton Britton gets 2 of her 30 on the rebound and putback.

Sackets Harbor beats South Lewis 57-21

In Adams, there was a boys’ Frontier League basketball matchup as the Spartans hosted Indian River.

First quarter: Curtis Staie drives the lane for the bucket. The Spartans are up 2.

Then it’s Nolan Widrick nailing the 3-pointer. South Jeff is on top by 3.

The Warriors answer. Nathan Rush kisses 2 off glass. Indian River is down by 1.

Timothy Hardy III finishes the break with the lay-in.

Staie answers with the 3-pointer. He had 20.

South Jeff beats Indian River 75-45.

Massena's Colden Hardy pins OFA's Marko Skamperle in the 160-pound weight class in a Wednesday night wrestling match. (WWNY)

Massena hosted Ogdensburg in Northern Athletic Conference wrestling.

In the first match, at 145 pounds, Massena’s Nolan Jenson pins OFA’s Colin Brenno at 1:11.

At 160 pounds, the Raiders’ Colden Hardy pins Marko Skamperle.

At 172, Massena’s Dugga Thompson wins by pin over JC DeGroat.

At 285, Massena’s Roy Gamble beats Archie Green 1-0.

In the 118 weight class, OFA’s Kierce Whitney points Thomas Murray.

At 132, the Devils’ Joseph Green pins Corey Jarrett.

And at 138, OFA’s Ashton Amo captures the pinfall over Mason Deshane.

Final Score: Massena 39, OFA 24.

Massena hosted Salmon River in boys’ NAC hockey.

On the breakaway, Massena’s Chris Marasco scores the opening goal. It’s 1-0 Raiders.

Salmon River’s Connor Dishaw with the slapshot from the point, tying the game at 1-1.

Evan Collette slides into the slot and fires a wrister just inside the post, giving the Shamrocks a 2-1 lead.

Dylan Johnson makes the initial shot. Rylan Adams tucks home the rebound. It’s 3-1 Salmon River.

Off the goalie clearing attempt, Dishaw chases the puck behind the net. Collette lights the lamp. It’s 4-1.

Salmon River powers past Massena 12-2.

Wednesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

South Jefferson 75, Indian River 45

Thousand Islands 62, Lyme 33

Girls’ high school basketball

Immaculate Heart 42, Watertown 35

Lyme 51, Thousand Islands 50

Sackets Harbor 57, South Lewis 21

Copenhagen 53, Alexandria 30

Bellevillae Henderson 39, Sandy Creek 34

Indian River 63, Canton 44

Tupper Lake 19, Parishville-Hopkinton 16

Massena 63, Norwood-Norfolk 33

Lowville 50, Beaver River 44

Lisbon 62, Harrisville 46

Gouverneur 45, Hermon-DeKalb 38

Edwards-Knox 39, Colton-Pierrepont 28

Boys’ high school hockey

OFA 7, Potsdam 4

Salmon River 12, Massena 2

St. Lawrence Central 3, Malone 2

Canton 3, Norwood-Norfolk 2

Girls’ high school hockey

Malone 2, Potsdam 1

High school volleyball

Beaver River 3, Carthage 0

Indian River 3, South Jefferson 0

High school wrestling

Massena 39, OFA 24

Malone 48, Canton 24

Indian River 41, South Jefferson-Sandy Creek 33

Lowville 39, General Brown 33

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.