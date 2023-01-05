Hospital struggles to find doctor and resume full maternity services

Lewis County General Hospital has a new logo, a new promise, and a new name.
Lewis County General Hospital has a new logo, a new promise, and a new name.
By Sandy Torres
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - After more than a year, full maternity services are still on pause at Lewis County General Hospital.

Lewis County Health System is still looking for a third obstetrician/gynecologist to resume full maternity services.

The hospital stopped delivering babies in September 2021.

However, women are still able to get OB/GYN check-ups.

LCHS Chief Executive Officer Jerry Cayer says it hasn’t been easy to find a third OB/GYN.

“We have come close a couple of times, I believe, on the physician recruitment side, but have not been able to find the right person whose both their practice style and their commitment to world health services aligns with living in the north country. We want to be a full spectrum provider for all women in Lewis County,” he said.

Cayer also says the hospital is looking to resume C-sections in the spring with the help of the two current OB/GYNs and another practitioner.

