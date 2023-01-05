Jo Ann Tymko, 64, of West Carthage

Published: Jan. 5, 2023
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Jo Ann Tymko, 64, died peacefully on Wednesday, January 5, 2023, at the Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York. Jo Ann was born on October 4, 1958, in Nashville, Tennessee to the late Joe Dougharty & Angeline (Pike) Noftsier. She graduated from school in Carthage, and she later married Jonathan L. Tymko on December 7, 1990, at the United Community Church in Carthage, by the Doctor Reverend Ronald Sparks. She is survived by her beloved husband Jonathan L. Tymko, and her son, Jonathan David, both of Carthage; her stepbrother Joseph Noftsier. Along with two uncles Kenny Oates and Jimmy Pike and several cousins Jane Astafan, Eva Picco Carrol, Frank Pica, and Debra Picco-Clyde. Also, several nieces and nephews. She enjoyed: Fishing, and taking long drives to places we could get lost in. She loved cooking and making Christmas cookies for the whole family. Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. Carthage. She will be buried alongside her mother in the New St. James Cemetery.

