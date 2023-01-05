Judy A. (Gamble) Montondo, 77, formerly of Watertown

Judy A. (Gamble) Montondo, 77, of Smyrna, Tennessee, formerly of Watertown, passed away under the care of Hospice on Thursday, December 29, 2022. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Judy A. (Gamble) Montondo, 77, of Smyrna, Tennessee, formerly of Watertown, passed away under the care of Hospice on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

Memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Thursday, January 12th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. A calling hour will be held starting at 3:00 pm until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Born on February 14, 1945, in Watertown, New York, she was the daughter of Chester A. and Florence (Montondo) Gamble and graduated from Watertown High School in 1963.

After high school, Judy worked in retail, and volunteered as a teacher’s aide at Holy Family School for several years while her children were enrolled there. Judy worked for Waldenbooks and Borders as a warehouse worker and shift manager until her retirement.

A marriage to Arthur Montondo ended in divorce.

Judy was an avid league bowler for many years, loved fishing, doing crossword puzzles, and taking casino trips with her friends.

She is survived by her three children: John (Karen) Montondo, Watertown; Henry Mondonto, Henderson; and Catherine Roberts, Chaumont; two grandchildren, Darrell and Andrea Roberts, great-granddaughter, Marilyn and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by three brothers, Chester, Starr, and William Gamble. She had several close friends, in particular Nancy Best who predeceased her, and Carolyn Jackson, Melisa Jackson, and Raymond Swoner, all of Tennessee, who watched over Judy, and took her on many trips to casinos, and around the country.

On lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to your local hospice.

Online condolences can be made to www.reedbenoit.com

