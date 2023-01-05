June E. Zuhlsdorf, 84, of Oswegatchie

June E. Zuhlsdorf, age 84, of Oswegatchie, NY passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023 at her daughter’s home in Canton under the care of her family and St. Lawrence Valley Hospice. (Funeral Home)

OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - June E. Zuhlsdorf, age 84, of Oswegatchie, NY passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023 at her daughter’s home in Canton under the care of her family and St. Lawrence Valley Hospice.

There will be calling hours for June on Friday, January 13, 2023 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Her funeral service will immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Lee Sweeney officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery in Fine, NY. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

June was born on June 18, 1938 in Rochester, NY to the late Timothy and Rita (Murphy) O’Brien. She was one of fifteen children. She graduated from Bloomfield Central School in East Bloomfield, NY in 1956. On August 17, 1956, she married David Carl Zuhlsdorf at St. Bridget’s Church in East Bloomfield. David passed away on May 27, 2005.

June helped her husband run their family farm for many years. She also worked at Community Bank in Star Lake; at Saige and Electronics Company; worked for a time at a second-hand store in Florida; was the owner and operator of June’s General Store in Degrasse for 10 years and she also worked at the Nice-N-Easy in Star Lake.

June was a member of the Q-tip Club. She enjoyed bowling, baking, spending time outside, sky diving, arts and crafts and reading. She and two of her sisters would often go on long weekend travels all over the country. June loved being with her family. She was one to always keep busy with different things. She enjoyed being with her best friend, Carol Durham having a cup of coffee.

Surviving is a daughter and her companion, Heidi Zuhlsdorf and Richard Streeter; a son, Erich Zuhlsdorf; four grandchildren, Jessica Zuhlsdorf, Erica Durant, David Zuhlsdorf and Nicole Zaluski; eight great grandchildren, Erich, David, Troy, Molly, Eva, Dekoby, Brianna and Tucker and several nieces and nephews.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.