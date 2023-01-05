Learning CPR can save a life

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the Buffalo Bills football game Monday night, a lot of people want to learn how to perform CPR or cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

The American Heart Association reports that 350,000 Americans die from cardiac arrest each year. That’s more than breast cancer, prostate cancer, and car accidents combined.

A north country CPR instructor says the chance of survival can increase if the lifesaving technique is performed immediately. A set of 100 to 120 compressions per minute on the chest could save a life.

“The likelihood of it being one of your loved ones really emphasizes the importance of knowing CPR so that you can give your loved one the best chance of survival while you are awaiting medical professionals to arrive,” said Ann Smith, Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization north country EMS program agency director.

Reach out to the Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization, the American Heart Association, or the American Red Cross to find out where you can learn CPR.

