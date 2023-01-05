Mainly cloudy & mild today

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Skies were mainly dry to start, which means there’s a very low risk of any freezing rain.

A winter weather advisory is still in effect until 10 a.m. for the Massena area in the northern tip of St. Lawrence County. That advisory extends over to Plattsburgh and into parts of the Adirondacks.

A winter weather advisory for Jefferson County has been lifted.

It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s.

Friday starts with mixed precipitation, most likely snow that changes into rain. It turns into all rain by afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

It will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of snow on Saturday. Highs will be in the low 30s.

It looks as if we’ll finally get sunshine on Sunday. It will be mostly sunny with highs around 30.

Highs will be in the upper 30s on Monday and Tuesday. It will be partly sunny on Monday and mostly cloudy on Tuesday.

It will be mostly cloudy and around 30 on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.