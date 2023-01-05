Mainly cloudy & mild today

Thursday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:06 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Skies were mainly dry to start, which means there’s a very low risk of any freezing rain.

A winter weather advisory is still in effect until 10 a.m. for the Massena area in the northern tip of St. Lawrence County. That advisory extends over to Plattsburgh and into parts of the Adirondacks.

A winter weather advisory for Jefferson County has been lifted.

It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s.

Friday starts with mixed precipitation, most likely snow that changes into rain. It turns into all rain by afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

It will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of snow on Saturday. Highs will be in the low 30s.

It looks as if we’ll finally get sunshine on Sunday. It will be mostly sunny with highs around 30.

Highs will be in the upper 30s on Monday and Tuesday. It will be partly sunny on Monday and mostly cloudy on Tuesday.

It will be mostly cloudy and around 30 on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather
National Weather Service: potential for ice accumulation
The city of Watertown's planning board approved the site plan for a Taco Bell on the corner of...
Watertown planning board approves Taco Bell site plan
Peter Hagerman
‘It’s a lot of anxiety,’ says homeless man about shelter’s closing
Sarah Compo Pierce
Compo Pierce: “Happy to be considered”
Watertown City Council Member Sarah Compo Pierce posted photos on Facebook showing golf carts...
Watertown Golf Club owner fires back after social media post

Latest News

7-day forecast
Thursday AM weather
7 day
Some freezing rain tonight
7 day
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Winter weather advisories later today