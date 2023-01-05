Man charged with weapon possession following shots-fired complaint

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A shots-fired complaint on New Year’s Eve led to searches of two Ogdensburg homes and the arrest of a man who lives in one of them.

Ogdensburg city police say 39-year-old Matthew Bowman was arrested on Monday and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Police say it began with gunshots following an argument in the 400 block of Oak Street on New Year’s Eve. Police investigated and obtained a warrant to search 418 Oak Street. That search led police to obtain a warrant to search a home at 309 King Street, where Bowman lives.

That’s where police say they seized three weapons: a 9 mm handgun, a 20-gauge shotgun, and an assault rifle.

According to court documents, Bowman was previously convicted of third-degree burglary in January 2015.

Police said it’s illegal for Bowman to possess guns because he’s a convicted felon. According to police, Bowman ordered parts for the handgun and assault rifle from different dealers and assembled the guns himself.

Bowman was arraigned in Ogdensburg City Court and released.

Police were assisted by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and Chief Confidential Investigator Daniel Mousaw from the district attorney’s office.

Police said they’re still investigating who was involved in the New Year’s Eve incident on Oak Street.

Ogdensburg police seized weapons from an Ogdensburg home. The man who lives there was charged. (Ogdensburg Police Department)

