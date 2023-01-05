Man charged with weapon possession following shots-fired complaint

Matthew Bowman
Matthew Bowman(Ogdensburg Police Department)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A shots-fired complaint on New Year’s Eve led to searches of two Ogdensburg homes and the arrest of a man who lives in one of them.

Ogdensburg city police say 39-year-old Matthew Bowman was arrested on Monday and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Police say it began with gunshots following an argument in the 400 block of Oak Street on New Year’s Eve. Police investigated and obtained a warrant to search 418 Oak Street. That search led police to obtain a warrant to search a home at 309 King Street, where Bowman lives.

That’s where police say they seized three weapons: a 9 mm handgun, a 20-gauge shotgun, and an assault rifle.

According to court documents, Bowman was previously convicted of third-degree burglary in January 2015.

Police said it’s illegal for Bowman to possess guns because he’s a convicted felon. According to police, Bowman ordered parts for the handgun and assault rifle from different dealers and assembled the guns himself.

Bowman was arraigned in Ogdensburg City Court and released.

Police were assisted by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and Chief Confidential Investigator Daniel Mousaw from the district attorney’s office.

Police said they’re still investigating who was involved in the New Year’s Eve incident on Oak Street.

Ogdensburg police seized weapons from an Ogdensburg home. The man who lives there was charged.
Ogdensburg police seized weapons from an Ogdensburg home. The man who lives there was charged.(Ogdensburg Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather
National Weather Service: potential for ice accumulation
Peter Hagerman
‘It’s a lot of anxiety,’ says homeless man about shelter’s closing
The city of Watertown's planning board approved the site plan for a Taco Bell on the corner of...
Watertown planning board approves Taco Bell site plan
Sarah Compo Pierce
Compo Pierce: “Happy to be considered”
Watertown City Council Member Sarah Compo Pierce posted photos on Facebook showing golf carts...
Watertown Golf Club owner fires back after social media post

Latest News

Support group formed for the blind and visually impaired
Support group formed for blind & visually impaired
The Silver Gloves regional boxing tournament is coming to Watertown this weekend.
Silver Gloves boxing comes to Watertown
South Jeff's Curtis Staie drives for 2 in a boys' basketball contest against Indian River.
Highlights & scores: Action from the Frontier League & NAC
The sky lights up over Copenhagen in this shot sent to us by Hunter Bechaz.
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: We share our favorites