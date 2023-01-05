Paul Ray Flannery, 84, of Clayton

Paul Ray Flannery was born on July 27, 1938, in Buffalo New York, and passed away on January 2, 2023, at his home in Clayton, NY, with his wife and daughter by his side. (Funeral Home)

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Paul Ray Flannery was born on July 27, 1938, in Buffalo New York, and passed away on January 2, 2023, at his home in Clayton, NY, with his wife and daughter by his side. He was 84 years old.

Paul was born to Malcolm Grame Flannery and Gladys Preston, the youngest of 9 children. He is survived and missed by his loving wife Carol of 36 years, his favorite (and only) daughter, Lynne (Jim), his cherished granddaughter Abigail and his sister Alice Wentling. He is predeceased by his parents, seven siblings as well as the mother of his daughter Judy DeMuynck.

After graduating high school in 1956, he joined the Air Force where his traveling adventures began. He spent time in the Philippines, Taiwan and Germany. He was trained in communications and became proficient in Morse code. After a brief period at Erie County Technical Institute, his travels continued by sea and air while working with the U.S. Department of State from 1963-1968. He lived in Laos, the Philippines, Miami and Nigeria.

After living abroad, he settled into a career in information technology in various locations in New York State that started with IBM, continued with Xerox and then retired with the Deferiet Paper Mill in 2004. From 1986-1991 he and wife Carol owned and operated the Thousand Islands Bowling Center, where Paul could be found oiling the lanes, serving drinks with a smile or making customers laugh.

His passion for sailing and boating brought him to live near the St. Lawrence River in 1986. He married the former Carol Smith, July 7th, 1986 in their boat on the St. Lawrence River. Many of Paul’s favorite times were spent boating the River and running into good friends along the way. Paul had a natural ear and love for music which led him to enjoy playing electric bass in several bands. His interest in aviation also inspired him to become a pilot in his 30s.

Paul will live on in the hearts and memories of so many as someone with a unique sense of humor that always tried to bring a smile to your face. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time this year when we can truly enjoy the beauty of the River he loved so much.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Jefferson County for their guidance and support.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hawn Memorial Library in Clayton, NY https://hawnmemoriallibrary.org/ where his wife dedicates her time or to Friends of Gamble Rogers State Park https://frogrs.wixsite.com/mysite, where his daughter works.

Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.

Condolences can be made at trjetty.com

