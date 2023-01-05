Roger H. Chapman, 72, of Watson

Roger H. Chapman, 72, of Number Four Road, passed away Tuesday evening, January 3, 2023 at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, Utica (Funeral Home)

WATSON, New York (WWNY) - Roger H. Chapman, 72, of Number Four Road, passed away Tuesday evening, January 3, 2023 at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, Utica.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Susan; his children, Joey (Theresa) Chapman of Carthage; Jackie Chapman and her significant other, Albert Barbarito of Lowville; four step-children, Jonathan (Theresa) Williams of Natural Bridge; Joanne (John) Casey of Ohio; Randy Way Jr. (Missy Ann), of Gouverneur; James Way of Gouverneur; eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and one on the way; four siblings, Frank J. (Barbara) Chapman of Watson; Rose M. Empey of Croghan; Edward J. (Margaret) Chapman of Watson; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Tina Rogers Chapman; and his first wife, Carol Mellnitz Chapman.

Roger was born on August 31, 1950 in Lowville, NY, a son of the late Howard E. and Geraldine G. Williams Chapman. He attended country school on the Number Four Road. After his schooling, he worked for Nortz &Virkler in Lowville for several years. He then worked for Town of Watson Highway Department as a laborer and later as Highway Superintendent, retiring after 37 years. Roger enjoyed the outdoors, hunting & fishing, camping, riding motorcycles, and working on cars. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

A funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. with Pastor Denise Bowen officiating. Burial will be in Beaches Bridge Cemetery. A luncheon the Lowville VFW will immediately follow the burial, all are welcome. Any food donations may be taken directly to the VFW on Friday morning after 11:00 a.m. Calling hours are on Friday, January 6, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

