Roger H. Chapman, 72, of Watson

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WATSON, New York (WWNY) - Roger H. Chapman, 72, of Number Four Road, passed away Tuesday evening, January 3, 2023 at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, Utica.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Susan; his children, Joey (Theresa) Chapman of Carthage; Jackie Chapman and her significant other, Albert Barbarito of Lowville; four step-children, Jonathan (Theresa) Williams of Natural Bridge; Joanne (John) Casey of Ohio; Randy Way Jr. (Missy Ann), of Gouverneur; James Way of Gouverneur; eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and one on the way; four siblings, Frank J. (Barbara) Chapman of Watson; Rose M. Empey of Croghan; Edward J. (Margaret) Chapman of Watson; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Tina Rogers Chapman; and his first wife, Carol Mellnitz Chapman.

Roger was born on August 31, 1950 in Lowville, NY, a son of the late Howard E. and Geraldine G. Williams Chapman. He attended country school on the Number Four Road. After his schooling, he worked for Nortz &Virkler in Lowville for several years. He then worked for Town of Watson Highway Department as a laborer and later as Highway Superintendent, retiring after 37 years. Roger enjoyed the outdoors, hunting & fishing, camping, riding motorcycles, and working on cars. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

A funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. with Pastor Denise Bowen officiating. Burial will be in Beaches Bridge Cemetery. A luncheon the Lowville VFW will immediately follow the burial, all are welcome. Any food donations may be taken directly to the VFW on Friday morning after 11:00 a.m. Calling hours are on Friday, January 6, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

