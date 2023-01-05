Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: We share our favorites

(WWNY) - We start this segment with some pretty colors. Hunter Bechaz sent us a shot overlooking Copenhagen.

Tom Bush captured a fascinating fuchsia sky at Seven Bridges.

Jaynie Trudell got caught up in some fog in Lisbon, making for an eerie but pretty picture.

A look at the Black River running through Carthage by Kimberly Swan shows massive chunks of ice sliding by.

Moving further, in Denmark that ice is all jammed up. That’s captured by Marky Diaz.

Little Laken and her Aunt Tori made the most of what little snow was left by making a glamorous snowwoman in Waddington.

Bill Gould in Rodman had a lucky sight: an eagle taking flight right in front of him.

Finally, a favorite submission: a little muskrat having a munch on something in Richville. Sharon DaFoe got it on video. If only we could all feel as content as that little guy.

