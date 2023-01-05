Silver Gloves boxing comes to Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Silver Gloves regional boxing tournament will be held this weekend in Watertown.

It’s an event that brings junior boxers from throughout the Northeast to Watertown for a chance to move on to a national tournament.

The Silver Gloves event will be held at the fairgrounds exhibition hall Saturday and Sunday with doors opening at noon and boxing beginning at 1 p.m. each day. General admission is $10.

John Pepe worked hard to get this event in Watertown.

It should be an exciting two days of boxing featuring some up and coming boxers...

The local Watertown boxing club is holding a fundraiser the following Sunday, January 15, at Pete’s Trattoria on Breen Avenue in Watertown.

For more information on the Silver Gloves and the Watertown Area Boxing Club fundraising dinner, call Pepe at 315-783-4980.

