Silver Gloves boxing comes to Watertown

Silver Gloves boxing
By Mel Busler
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Silver Gloves regional boxing tournament will be held this weekend in Watertown.

It’s an event that brings junior boxers from throughout the Northeast to Watertown for a chance to move on to a national tournament.

The Silver Gloves event will be held at the fairgrounds exhibition hall Saturday and Sunday with doors opening at noon and boxing beginning at 1 p.m. each day. General admission is $10.

John Pepe worked hard to get this event in Watertown.

It should be an exciting two days of boxing featuring some up and coming boxers...

The local Watertown boxing club is holding a fundraiser the following Sunday, January 15, at Pete’s Trattoria on Breen Avenue in Watertown.

For more information on the Silver Gloves and the Watertown Area Boxing Club fundraising dinner, call Pepe at 315-783-4980.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather
National Weather Service: potential for ice accumulation
Peter Hagerman
‘It’s a lot of anxiety,’ says homeless man about shelter’s closing
The city of Watertown's planning board approved the site plan for a Taco Bell on the corner of...
Watertown planning board approves Taco Bell site plan
Sarah Compo Pierce
Compo Pierce: “Happy to be considered”
Watertown City Council Member Sarah Compo Pierce posted photos on Facebook showing golf carts...
Watertown Golf Club owner fires back after social media post

Latest News

South Jeff's Curtis Staie drives for 2 in a boys' basketball contest against Indian River.
Highlights & scores: Action from the Frontier League & NAC
Highlights & scores: Action in the Frontier League & NAC
Silver Gloves boxing
Tucker Rosbrook jumps and scores for General Brown in a Tuesday night contest against Carthage.
Highlights & scores: boys & girls’ high school hoops