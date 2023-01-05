Some freezing rain tonight

By John Kubis
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure and cold air will produce some icy conditions tonight, mainly north of Watertown. Expect rain overnight with lows in the upper 30′s. Colder temperatures will be mainly in northern St. Lawrence and Jefferson county.

Thursday will be cloudy with the risk of rain or snow showers. Highs will be in the upper 30′s.

There is the risk of snow on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 30′s.

