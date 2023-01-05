Support group formed for blind & visually impaired

Support group formed for the blind and visually impaired
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a monthly support group for people who are blind or visually impaired.

It’s a joint effort by the Watertown Lions Club and the Northern Regional Council for Independent Living.

Lions Club president Karen Strife and NRCIL’s Aileen Martin say the group supports the blind and visually impaired and their caregivers.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The group meets at 3 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at NRCIL, which is at 210 Court Street #107 in Watertown.

To find out more, email kd_strife@hotmail.com or call 315-408-5397.

