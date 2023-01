Timothy Ayers, 70, 7025 Hogsback Rd., passed away on January 2, 2023 at the Carthage Area Hospital. (Funeral Home)

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Timothy Ayers, 70, 7025 Hogsback Rd., passed away on January 2, 2023 at the Carthage Area Hospital.

Arrangements are incomplete with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage, NY.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.