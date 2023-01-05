Watertown bar to be demolished

Mick’s Place
Mick’s Place(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A closed Watertown bar will be torn down to make way for parking for Knowlton Technologies.

William Hardin, Knowlton’s site manager, says the company recently bought Mick’s Place which is on Factory Street across from the plant.

Hardin says Mick’s will come down and be replaced by an employee parking lot that will be lit up and landscaped.

Knowlton employs 160 people and runs 24 hours a day, 6 days a week.

Hardin says workers are currently parking on Factory Street and in the recent snowstorm had to park in the JB Wise parking lot.

The plant is trying to run 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and wants to hire another 20 to 30 people.

Knowlton makes products for the engineering and friction markets, producing oil and gas filters and products for transmissions.

