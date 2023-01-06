2 injured in 3-vehicle crash in front of state police barracks

Two people were injured — including a state police investigator — in a crash Thursday afternoon...
Two people were injured — including a state police investigator — in a crash Thursday afternoon in the town of Pamelia.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - A state police investigator and another person suffered minor injuries in a three-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. on State Route 37 in front of the state police barracks in Pamelia.

Police say Investigator Felix Castro was waiting to turn his unmarked police vehicle left into the barracks parking lot.

Police say the investigator was then rear-ended by a black pickup truck driven by Jacob Wilkins of Theresa.

The impact pushed the vehicle into oncoming traffic where it hit another pickup, driven by Peter Rasmussen of Watertown, head-on.

Castro had minor cuts to his hands and was taken in a police vehicle to Samaritan Medical Center.

Wilkins was uninjured.

Rasmussen was taken to Samaritan with non-life-threatening injuries.

