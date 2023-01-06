Arts All-Star: Jessica Harmon
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Singing is a huge part of Jessica Harmon’s life.
“I go home and sing, I sing in the car, I sing in the shower, I sing everywhere,” she said. “I can’t not sing.”
The vocalist from Ogdensburg is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.
She says she’s interested in studying biology. “My long-term goal in life is to become a veterinarian, but I will keep music near and dear to my heart.”
Watch the video to hear her perform and to learn more about her.
