Arts All-Star: Jessica Harmon

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Singing is a huge part of Jessica Harmon’s life.

“I go home and sing, I sing in the car, I sing in the shower, I sing everywhere,” she said. “I can’t not sing.”

The vocalist from Ogdensburg is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

She says she’s interested in studying biology. “My long-term goal in life is to become a veterinarian, but I will keep music near and dear to my heart.”

Watch the video to hear her perform and to learn more about her.

