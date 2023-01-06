Arts All-Star: Jessica Harmon

Arts All-Star: Jessica Harmon
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Singing is a huge part of Jessica Harmon’s life.

“I go home and sing, I sing in the car, I sing in the shower, I sing everywhere,” she said. “I can’t not sing.”

The vocalist from Ogdensburg is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

She says she’s interested in studying biology. “My long-term goal in life is to become a veterinarian, but I will keep music near and dear to my heart.”

Watch the video to hear her perform and to learn more about her.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather
National Weather Service: potential for ice accumulation
Peter Hagerman
‘It’s a lot of anxiety,’ says homeless man about shelter’s closing
Mick’s Place
Watertown bar to be demolished
Matthew Bowman
Man charged with weapon possession following shots-fired complaint
Lock 7 Apartments
Jefferson County could become home to special apartments

Latest News

Arts All-Star: Jessica Harmon
Career-Tech All-Star: Abigail Kishel
Career-Tech All-Star: Abigail Kishel
Career-Tech All-Star: Abigail Kishel
WWNY
Academic All-Star: Grady Petersen