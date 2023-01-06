Athlete of the Week: Trenton Walker

By Mel Busler
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a basketball player from Carthage who’s been outstanding on the court. His ability at putting the ball in the basket earns him this week’s title.

Trenton Walker is a talented sharp shooter who is averaging 25 points per game so far this season.

Among his more impressive performances- 40 points in a victory over Watertown, 37 points in a win over Oswego, 35 points in a victory over Oneida, and 27 points in a win over Indian River.

He can score from beyond the arc or drive to the basket. The total package.

Trenton is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for January 6, 2023.

You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

