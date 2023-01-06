Carol C. Allen, 79, of Watertown, NY, passed away on January 2, 2023 at the Samaritan Medical Center. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carol C. Allen, 79, of Watertown, NY, passed away on January 2, 2023 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

She was born on July 29, 1943 in Watertown, NY, daughter of Harold and Marie (Castro) Symonds. She graduated from Watertown High School and attended JCC.

She married Larry V. Allen on August 24, 1974 in Watertown and the marriage was blessed in the catholic church in Theresa on August 24, 1984. The couple resided in Rodman from 1974 until 1979 and then moved to Theresa where they resided until 1995. The couple owned a cottage on Pillar Point, and they moved there where they built a home. In March of 2014 they moved to Watertown.

Carol began her career as a secretary for Black Clawson and at the Fort Drum library. She then was a legal secretary working for various law firms in the local area before working for the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office in Watertown until she retired in 2003. She also operated a couple of different restaurants throughout the years.

Carol enjoyed cooking and baking and would always have more than enough food to accommodate any guests at her home. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with friends and family, and she welcomed any and all guests at any time to gather at her house. She was a kind and loving soul, and would always put the needs of others before her own.

Among her survivors are her beloved husband, Larry V. Allen; three sons and a daughter in law, William Kehoe Jr., Sandy Pond, NY, Lawrence Allen, Southwick, MA, and Richard “Rick” (Sara) Allen, Watertown, NY; five grandchildren, William (Gina) Kehoe III, Kristen (Gary) Kehoe-Cooper, Logan, Emily and Jenna Allen; two great grandchildren, Brynley and Shyla; a brother and sister in law, Nelson (Carolyn) Symonds, Dexter, NY; a sister and brother in law, Rosemarie (Michael) Bowers, Watertown; many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her son, John “Jay” Allen.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. It was her wish to be cremated and services will be held at a later date at the convenience of her family.

Donations in her memory may be made to Catholic Charities 44 Public Square, Watertown, NY 13601.

