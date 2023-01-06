Charlotte M. Stewart, 87, formerly of Watson, died on Friday morning, January 6, 2023 with her daughters at her side at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility where she was a resident since 2019. (Source: Funeral Home)

Charlotte was born on February 6, 1935 in Lowville the daughter of the late Edwin and Ethel (Ward) Lynch where she graduated from Lowville Academy in 1952. In the fall of 1952 she attended Morrisville and Cortland for nursing and graduated in 1953. The summer of that year she went to work as an LPN for Lewis County General Hospital.

She married Frederick S. Stewart on November 21, 1953 at the Methodist Church with Rev. Tom J. Williams officiating. She was a waitress at the Tinker Tavern from 1965 through 1971 and on the weekends she tended bar once in awhile during the summer. In 1971 Charlotte went to work at Kraft Foods and retired in 1991. Fred passed on July 16, 2000.

Surviving are her five children, two daughters and spouses, Pamela and James Birchenough of Mexico; Jane and Patrick Martin of Rome; three sons and spouses, Charles and Patricia Stewart of Glenfield; Michael and Sharon Stewart of Turin; Claude and Mary Lou Guignard of Lowville; her eight grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren; her half brother, Brian (Cheryl) Kaufman of West Carthage; three step sisters, Linda Dicob of Martinsburg; Barbara (Carlton) Wakefield, Jr. of Alden, MT; Sandra Pasquale of Virginia; two step sisters-in-law, Lorraine Smith and Mary Smith.

She is predeceased by her brother, Charles “Skip” (Kristen) Lynch, her step brothers, Jack and Robert Smith, and her step brother-in-law, Richard Pasquale.

A member of Lowville United Methodist Church 70 years, where Charlotte was on the Mission Committee for three years, President of the Memorial Committee for ten years, put on many dinners and volunteered for Stone Soup with Jenny Kelly, and was a founding member with Marilyn Austin for “Food Sense”, 1991-1993. Charlotte was board member of Lewis County Hospital Auxiliary, “life member”, where she helped set spring luncheons and meetings, organized Euchre games, both for ten years. She volunteered at the Gift Shoppe on the register and behind the counter for 15 years. She also found time to be a “life member” of Lewis County Memorial Post #6912, V.F.W. Auxiliary, as Poppy Chairman two years, and worked banquets, dinners, and funeral dinners with Joanie Davis for over ten years.

Charlotte was a member of North Country Swingers Square Dancing, enjoyed cooking, gardening, playing golf. She loved being with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Visitation for Charlotte will be on Thursday, January 19th from 10:00am to Noon at the Lowville United Methodist Church, followed by a service at 12:00 noon, with the Rev. Denise Bowen officiating. Spring burial will be in Beaches Bridge Cemetery.

Memorials in Charlotte’s name may be made to: Lowville United Methodist Church, 7618 N. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367

On-line condolences of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

