Children’s Home offers foster parent class

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’re interested in becoming a foster parent, the Children’s Home of Jefferson County is ready to help.

Foster care recruitment and training specialist Karli Kukula and Tiffany Forsythe, homefinding and intake supervisor, talked about a class for prospective foster parents.

Watch the video above for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The free virtual class runs for 10 to 12 weeks. Sessions run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. starting on Wednesday, January 11

Find out more at chjc.org or call Karli at 315-955-9861.

