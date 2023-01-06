Children’s Home offers foster parent class

Children's Home of Jefferson County
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’re interested in becoming a foster parent, the Children’s Home of Jefferson County is ready to help.

Foster care recruitment and training specialist Karli Kukula and Tiffany Forsythe, homefinding and intake supervisor, talked about a class for prospective foster parents.

Watch the video above for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The free virtual class runs for 10 to 12 weeks. Sessions run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. starting on Wednesday, January 11

Find out more at chjc.org or call Karli at 315-955-9861.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather
National Weather Service: potential for ice accumulation
Peter Hagerman
‘It’s a lot of anxiety,’ says homeless man about shelter’s closing
Mick’s Place
Watertown bar to be demolished
Matthew Bowman
Man charged with weapon possession following shots-fired complaint
Lock 7 Apartments
Jefferson County could become home to special apartments

Latest News

WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Kale & Walnut Pesto
The Carthage boys basketball team is in the middle of a stretch of tough games.
Tough road ahead for Carthage hoops
Carthage's Trenton Walker goes up for 2 in a boys' basketball contest against Lowville Thursday.
Highlights & scores: High school hoops & pro hockey
Lowville Police Department
Lowville man accused of possessing meth with intent to sell