Cloudy with mixed precipitation from time to time

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A low-pressure system will bring us snow mixing with rain today.

That’s expected to start by mid-morning or early afternoon. Higher elevations could get mostly snow, but we’re not expecting much accumulation.

There’s a 50% chance of precipitation. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

There’s a 40% chance of snow early Saturday. The rest of the day will be just mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the low 30s.

We finally get to see sunshine on Sunday, and there will be plenty of it. Highs will be around 30.

It will be mostly sunny and 35 on Monday.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of snow. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and Thursday will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid-20s both days.

