Dean F. McDonald, 91, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Dean F. McDonald, 91, a longtime resident of Churchill Ave, passed away early Thursday morning, January 5, 2023, at the North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Massena.

Dean was born on March 1, 1931, in Massena, the son of the late Roderick and Mary (Bowen) McDonald. He attended Massena Central Schools, graduating in 1949. On June 26, 1951, he entered the US Air Force where he proudly served his country until his honorable discharge on June 25, 1955. He continued his service to his country for 4 more years as an Air Force Reservist. On November 22, 1952, he married Patricia J. Easton at the Church of the Sacred Heart.

Dean worked in the chemical department at Alcoa for 40 years, retiring as a lab analyst. He was a communicant of the Church of the Sacred Heart, a life member of the American Legion and a member of the Massena Elks Lodge for over 40 years. He had a great love for golf, enjoyed wintering in Florida, and was a dedicated husband and caregiver to his loving wife.

Dean is survived by his wife, Pat; his children and their spouses, Christopher D. and Holly McDonald of Brasher; Diane M. and Jim Deshaies of Rochester; and Debra A. Jones of Baltimore; his daughter-in-law, Martha McDonald of Massena; 7 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Patrick and a son-in-law, Tim Jones.

Arrangements for cremation are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however at Dean’s request services will be held privately with burial in Louisville Community Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to a charity of one’s choice.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online

