Highlights & scores: High school hoops & pro hockey
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Boys’ high school basketball and pro hockey dominated the local sports schedule Thursday night.
The Comets hosted Lowville in boys’ Frontier League basketball from Carthage.
First quarter: it’s Trenton Walker to Aiden Hicks for the bucket, tying the game.
Ryan Myers drills the 3 at the other end. Lowville is up 3.
Makiah Johnson hits inside for the Comets, knotting the score at 6.
Ryan Myers hits another 3-ball from the top of the arc. Lowville is back up 3.
Walker goes hard to the tin for 2 and he’s fouled. The Comets are down 1.
Brody Brown splits the defenders for the hoop. He had 28.
Lowville beats Carthage 72-63
Colton-Pierrepont hosted St. Lawrence Central in Northern Athletic Conference boys’ basketball.
Oliver Johnson connects with Eric Friedel for one of his six 3-pointers. The Colts are up 3-0.
Damien Ashley feeds Ayden Beach for the short jumper for 2 of his game-best 25 points.
Harlee Besio dishes to an open Friedel who nails another 3. He scored 20.
Xavier Shattuck to Evan LaBrake for an open layup.
Johnson with the dish to Besio, who beats the buzzer at the quarter.
Larries go on to beat Colton-Pierrepont 49-44.
The Watertown Wolves hosted Carolina in in Federal Prospects Hockey League action from the fairgrounds.
The Thunderbirds pepper Wolves goalie Owen Liskiewicz in the first period with 15 shots on net.
There was just 1 goal in the first. Petr Panacek dents the back of the net, putting Carolina up 1-0 after one.
Carolina goes on to beat the Wolves 6-1.
Thursday’s local scores
Boys’ high school basketball
Lowville 72, Carthage 63
South Lewis 62, Immaculate Heart 37
St. Lawrence Central 49, Colton-Pierrepont 44
Tupper Lake 72, Parishville-Hopkinton 40
Canton 65, Salmon River 30
Morristown 63, Edwards-Knox 62
Gouverneur 56, Potsdam 39
Lisbon 62, Norwood-Norfolk 29
Massena 63, OFA 48
Girls’ high school basketball
Madrid-Waddington 70, Brushton-Moira 35
Men’s college hockey
Niagara 4, St. Lawrence 3
Pro hockey
Carolina Thunderbirds 6, Watertown Wolves 1
Boys’ high school hockey
Saranac-Lake Placid 4, Tupper Lake 2
Boys’ high school swimming
Carthage 83, Indian River 72
South Jefferson 134, Gouverneur 19
High school volleyball
Lowville 3, General Brown 0
High school wrestling
General Brown 37, South Lewis 28
