Highlights & scores: High school hoops & pro hockey

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Boys’ high school basketball and pro hockey dominated the local sports schedule Thursday night.

The Comets hosted Lowville in boys’ Frontier League basketball from Carthage.

First quarter: it’s Trenton Walker to Aiden Hicks for the bucket, tying the game.

Ryan Myers drills the 3 at the other end. Lowville is up 3.

Makiah Johnson hits inside for the Comets, knotting the score at 6.

Ryan Myers hits another 3-ball from the top of the arc. Lowville is back up 3.

Walker goes hard to the tin for 2 and he’s fouled. The Comets are down 1.

Brody Brown splits the defenders for the hoop. He had 28.

Lowville beats Carthage 72-63

Colton-Pierrepont hosted St. Lawrence Central in Northern Athletic Conference boys’ basketball.

Oliver Johnson connects with Eric Friedel for one of his six 3-pointers. The Colts are up 3-0.

Damien Ashley feeds Ayden Beach for the short jumper for 2 of his game-best 25 points.

Harlee Besio dishes to an open Friedel who nails another 3. He scored 20.

Xavier Shattuck to Evan LaBrake for an open layup.

Johnson with the dish to Besio, who beats the buzzer at the quarter.

Larries go on to beat Colton-Pierrepont 49-44.

The Watertown Wolves hosted Carolina in in Federal Prospects Hockey League action from the fairgrounds.

The Thunderbirds pepper Wolves goalie Owen Liskiewicz in the first period with 15 shots on net.

There was just 1 goal in the first. Petr Panacek dents the back of the net, putting Carolina up 1-0 after one.

Carolina goes on to beat the Wolves 6-1.

Thursday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

Lowville 72, Carthage 63

South Lewis 62, Immaculate Heart 37

St. Lawrence Central 49, Colton-Pierrepont 44

Tupper Lake 72, Parishville-Hopkinton 40

Canton 65, Salmon River 30

Morristown 63, Edwards-Knox 62

Gouverneur 56, Potsdam 39

Lisbon 62, Norwood-Norfolk 29

Massena 63, OFA 48

Girls’ high school basketball

Madrid-Waddington 70, Brushton-Moira 35

Men’s college hockey

Niagara 4, St. Lawrence 3

Pro hockey

Carolina Thunderbirds 6, Watertown Wolves 1

Boys’ high school hockey

Saranac-Lake Placid 4, Tupper Lake 2

Boys’ high school swimming

Carthage 83, Indian River 72

South Jefferson 134, Gouverneur 19

High school volleyball

Lowville 3, General Brown 0

High school wrestling

General Brown 37, South Lewis 28

