Joan M. Skiff, 88, formerly of Glenfield

GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Joan M. Skiff, 88, formerly of Main Street, Glenfield, passed away on Thursday morning, January 5, 2023 at the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility.

In keeping with Joan’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. A private graveside service will be held in the spring in Glendale Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367; or 3-G Fire Department, P.O. Box 112, Glenfield, NY 13343. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

She is survived by five children, Daniel (Diane) Skiff of Brantingham; Stephen (Donna) Skiff of Glenfield; Mary Skiff of Glenfield, Ellen Skiff of Syracuse, Martha Beadore of Boonville; eleven grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Burr of Lowville; a brother, Gerald (Shirley) Van Nest of Lyons Falls; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her husband, Charles L. Skiff who passed away on April 19, 1987; a daughter, Catherine Skiff, who passed shortly after birth; three brothers, Robert Van Nest, William “Keith” Van Nest, John Van Nest; and a sister, Rachel Ann Szucs.

Joan was born on October 12, 1934 in the Town of Pinckney, NY, a daughter of the late Ferguson John and Anna McDonald Van Nest. She graduated from General Martin High School. Joan worked at Beaverite Products, Glenfield, before her marriage. On June 21, 1957, she married Charles L. Skiff. Joan continued to work at Beaverite, and worked there until the Glenfield mill closed. After the mill closed she enjoyed caring for her grandchildren, who fondly called her “Gramma Nut”. She enjoyed bowling and bowled in a league for many years, together with her husband. Joan enjoyed camping at Sand Pond with family and friends. She loved knitting and reading. Condolences may be shared at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.