John Repak, 94, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - John Repak, 94, died peacefully Saturday afternoon, December 24, 2022 at Samaritan Summit Senior Village, where he had been a resident since September. Per John’s request a private viewing was held for the immediate family.

John was born on April 5, 1928 in town of Montague the son of the late Harry and Mary (Sesock) Repak. John attended Lowville Free Academy. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. John married Josephine M. Pogozelski on September 17, 1949 at St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church in Houseville.

Together with his wife, he owned and operated a dairy farm on the River Road in Copenhagen. While farming John also drove school bus for Copenhagen Central School. After retirement from farming, he worked for the Department of Environmental Conservation.

He is survived by his three children, Judith Cheney of Potsdam; John A. (Stephanie) Repak of Fabius; and Jerome (Nancy) Repak of Wake Forest, NC; his five grandchildren, Julie (Jack), Steven, Benjamin (Sarah), Nicholas, and Michele; and two great grandsons, Kellan and Karter; his two sisters, Madeline Pitcher of Watertown and Irene Lehman of Lowville, several nieces and nephews.

John is predeceased by his wife Josephine, brother Nicholas Repak, seven sisters; Mary Doviak, Helen Toth, Anna Petrus, Alice Chambers, Martha McDonald, Eva R. Millard, and Katherine Bernat and his infant brother, Anthony Repak.

A spring graveside service is planned to be held at Lowville Rural Cemetery on Friday, May 12th.

Memorials in John’s name may be made to: woundedwarriorproject.org or the VFW

On-line condolences of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

