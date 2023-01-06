Lewis County clerk seeking reelection

Jake Moser
Jake Moser(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County’s clerk says he will seek re-election.

Jake Moser announced Thursday that he will be seeking the Republican and Conservative party endorsements.

Moser is running for his second term. He was first elected to the position in 2019.

Moser says if re-elected, he wants to continue to bring technology, innovation, and a customer service experience to the office.

