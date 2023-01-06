Lowville man accused of possessing meth with intent to sell

Lowville Police Department
Lowville Police Department(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Lowville man faces a drug possession charge after village police pulled him over Thursday afternoon.

Lowville police say 44-year-old Derrick Barker allegedly had 1.6 ounces of crystal meth in his possession when they pulled him over for a traffic violation on North State Street around 2 p.m.

Police say when the searched the vehicle, they also found digital scales ad packaging materials.

Barker was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia. He was also ticketed for inadequate exhaust and second-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

He was arraigned in Croghan town court via centralized arraignment and released.

Lowville police say the Lewis County Drug Task Force assisted in the investigation.

