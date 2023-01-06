Merchants adopt nations for FISU World University Games

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Local businesses are getting involved in the FISU World University Games starting next week in Canton and Potsdam.

The St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce invited merchants to adopt the international teams playing in the games.

This includes flying that nation’s flag outside of their business or decorating the establishment to represent that delegation.

Officials call this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“We are trying to encourage the businesses to get their windows decorated and be ready and informed to help people. We’re really just available to help with whatever we can. There have been a lot of last-minute things that have come up all the time with events. So we are standing by and are ready to help,” said Brooke Rouse, director of tourism, St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce.

The Best Western University Inn in Canton has embraced team Australia.

The inn’s restaurant will be serving specialty dishes to sponsor the Australians.

“By sponsoring the games, by throwing our lot into it, it’s showing our commitment to both our communities’ advancement - not just in Canton, but looking at our young people’s advancement because we have our own fantastic culture of sports here,” said John Paul Murphy, director of food and drink, Best Western University Inn.

More than 50 countries will participate in the games.

Businesses interested in sponsoring a country are asked to contact the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce.

The first set of hockey games will be played next Wednesday.

