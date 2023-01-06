SnowTown USA postponed until February

SnowTown USA
SnowTown USA(WWNY)
By Chad Charette
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s SnowTown USA event will be making its in-person return a little later than initially planned.

Citing low snow volume and above-average temperatures, organizers have pushed the festival back from next weekend to February 4 and 5.

Over the past two years, Covid has forced SnowTown USA online.

Organizers say its grand return will be accompanied by ice sculptures and an outdoor skating rink.

“I’ve been hoping for this for the last few years when we brought SnowTown back. I’m super excited. We hope Mother Nature cooperates with us and if not we hope we’ll bring it back next year,” said David Daily, board member.

Organizers say outdoor activities will be dependent on temperatures staying below freezing.

