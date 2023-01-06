Tough road ahead for Carthage hoops

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The Carthage boys’ basketball team is currently in a stretch of games that will test the mettle of the team.

The Comets feel the team will be battle tested once the postseason arrives.

The Comets are 7-3 so far this season. Their losses came against two talented teams in Lowville and General Brown.

Coach Jeff Ventiquattro says his team has shown some grit so far this season.

The Comets have two tough non-league games coming up: Heuvelton visits Carthage on Saturday and Fulton comes to town Monday night.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.