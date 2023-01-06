TV Dinner: Kale & Walnut Pesto

TV Dinner: Kale & Walnut Pesto
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chef Chris Manning has an alternative for people who, like his wife, don’t care for traditional pesto made with basil.

He shows us Kale and Walnut Pesto, which is a good way to start eating healthier. He serves it with shrimp and cavatappi pasta. You could use grilled chicken, pork or beef, and any kind of pasta.

The recipe calls for walnuts, but you can use whatever nut you like.

Kale & Walnut Pesto

- ¼ cup olive oil

- 1 cup of kale, packed (no stems)

- 1 clove garlic

- ¼ cup walnuts

- ¼ cup shredded or grated parmesan cheese

- Juice of half a lemon

- Salt & pepper to taste

Put all ingredients in a food processor or blender. Pulse until it forms a nice, smooth paste.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather
National Weather Service: potential for ice accumulation
Peter Hagerman
‘It’s a lot of anxiety,’ says homeless man about shelter’s closing
Mick’s Place
Watertown bar to be demolished
Matthew Bowman
Man charged with weapon possession following shots-fired complaint
Lock 7 Apartments
Jefferson County could become home to special apartments

Latest News

Arts All-Star: Jessica Harmon
Arts All-Star: Jessica Harmon
Arts All-Star: Jessica Harmon
TV Dinner: Kale & Walnut Pesto
TV Dinner: Kale & Walnut Pesto
Career-Tech All-Star: Abigail Kishel
Career-Tech All-Star: Abigail Kishel