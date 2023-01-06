TV Dinner: Kale & Walnut Pesto

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chef Chris Manning has an alternative for people who, like his wife, don’t care for traditional pesto made with basil.

He shows us Kale and Walnut Pesto, which is a good way to start eating healthier. He serves it with shrimp and cavatappi pasta. You could use grilled chicken, pork or beef, and any kind of pasta.

The recipe calls for walnuts, but you can use whatever nut you like.

Kale & Walnut Pesto

- ¼ cup olive oil

- 1 cup of kale, packed (no stems)

- 1 clove garlic

- ¼ cup walnuts

- ¼ cup shredded or grated parmesan cheese

- Juice of half a lemon

- Salt & pepper to taste

Put all ingredients in a food processor or blender. Pulse until it forms a nice, smooth paste.

