Watertown flags to fly at half-staff next week to honor former mayor

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The flags in front of Watertown’s city hall will fly at half-staff next week in honor of the passing of former Mayor T. Urling Walker.

“Tom” Walker died Tuesday. He was 97.

Funeral services will be at noon on Monday at the First Presbyterian Church in Watertown.

Flags will be at half-staff Monday through Friday.

In announcing the flag-lowering, current Mayor Jeff Smith praised Walker for his leadership, including two terms as mayor from 1983 to 1991, and a stint as interim city manager from 1994 to 1995.

During his time as mayor, Smith said, Walker led the city through the reactivation of Fort Drum, oversaw the expansion of the water and wastewater treatment plants, promoted new housing development throughout the city, and was a key figure in contracting with what was then Niagara Mohawk to buy hydroelectric power, which now earns the city millions of dollars a year.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.