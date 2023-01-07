9 year old honored for her life saving actions

A 9 year old girl was honored Friday for saving her dad’s life.
A 9 year old girl was honored Friday for saving her dad's life.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - A 9 year old girl was honored Friday for saving her dad’s life.

The American Legion Auxiliary gave Quinn Matthews a “Youth Hero Award.”

They say Quinn and her family were at a local Wal-Mart when her father was having a diabetic emergency.

Quinn acted quickly to got help and is being credited for her life saving actions.

“This is an honor. I’m very proud of my daughter for being a hero and saving a life,” said Tina Whitney.

“100% her actions absolutely helped save a life. If it wasn’t for her recognition of a medical emergency, and she seemed to be the only one who was able to recognize the medical emergency,” said paramedic Ian Anile.

The ceremony was held at the Evans Mills ambulance station Friday evening.

