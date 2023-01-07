Donna A. Hodkinson, 80, of Black River

Donna A. Hodkinson, 80, of Pinewood Drive, Black River, passed away Thursday evening, January 5,2023 at the Carthage Area Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Donna A. Hodkinson, 80, of Pinewood Drive, Black River, passed away Thursday evening, January 5,2023 at the Carthage Area Hospital.

Donna was born October 22,1942 in Newton Falls, the daughter of the late Clifford and Jean (Demers) Saber. She was a 1960 graduate of Carthage Central High School. She married James E. Hodkinson on January 14,1961 at St. Rita’s Church in Deferiet with Father Ruddy officiating. Donna and Jim traveled extensively with Jim’s military career. She was a certified surgical and anesthesia technician. She worked in many hospitals during her husbands military career, and for 30 years, worked at Carthage Area Hospital until her retirement. Retired 1st Sgt. USMC James E. Hodkinson, passed away on December 17, 2021.

Donna was a former EMT for the Black River Rescue Squad and former President of the organization. She loved to travel, especially to Kittery, Maine where they were once stationed and also spending time with her family.

She is survived by two daughters: Jammie (Vic) McCabe of West Carthage and Kellie (Jeff) Ames of Deferiet, 6 Grandchildren: Travis, Ashlie, Brittanie, John, Korinna and Keely and her 10 Great Grandchildren: Austin, Gianna, Braeden, Isabelle, Jackson, Emma, Brantley, Emmett, Phoenix and Brynn, one brother: Milo (Mary)Saber of Deferiet and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, James E. Hodkinson, her daughter, Terrie Charbonneau who died on February 21,2017 and two sisters, Linda Bacon and Bernadine Cullerton.

In keeping with her wishes there will be no funeral services. Burial will be in Black River Cemetery in the Spring. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

